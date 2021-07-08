Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -176.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

