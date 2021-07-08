Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Square makes up about 3.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,854 shares of company stock valued at $267,225,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.70. 154,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 328.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.