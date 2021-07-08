SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,443,610 shares.The stock last traded at $16.24 and had previously closed at $15.97.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $51,018,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 310.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $21,555,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 650,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $8,163,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

