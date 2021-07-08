Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.76. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

SWK stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $135.16 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

