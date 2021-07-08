State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.11. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 36,179 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $741.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

