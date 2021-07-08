Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $209.67 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $209.67 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

