Stealth Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $537.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001064 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00054865 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037181 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,554 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

