Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 247,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,464,929 shares.The stock last traded at $19.07 and had previously closed at $19.61.

STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

