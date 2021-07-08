Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,058 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

Shares of VRTX opened at $198.99 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

