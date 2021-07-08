Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.57 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

ICE stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

