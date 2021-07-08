Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

