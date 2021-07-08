Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $123.29 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

