Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $644.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $629.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.27 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $621.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

