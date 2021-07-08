Stephens Initiates Coverage on Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.