Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,520.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,279.82. The company has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.72, a PEG ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

