Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,581,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

