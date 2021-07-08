stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $14,626.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $2,173.09 or 0.06661875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00169872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,603.53 or 0.99949954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00965593 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 614,478 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

