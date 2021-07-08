Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) Plans to Raise $900 Million in July 16th IPO

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) is planning to raise $900 million in an IPO on Friday, July 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 40,000,000 shares at $21.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Stevanato Group S.p.A. generated $851.8 million in revenue and $128.1 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $6.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Jefferies acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair were co-managers.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. We deliver an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Our core capabilities in scientific research and development, our commitment to technical innovation and our engineering excellence are central to our ability to offer value added solutions to our clients. We have secured a leadership position within the drug development and delivery value chain through our investment in research and development and the expansion of our global footprint and capabilities. Over our 70-year history, we have earned a leading reputation for high quality and reliability that has enabled us to become a partner of choice for more than 700 companies globally, including 41 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies (which comprise all of the top 15), and eight of the top 10 in-vitro diagnostic companies, as measured by 2020 revenue, according to data collected by Global Data. We also serve 15 of the top 20 biotechnology companies by market capitalization in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and over 100 biotechnology customers in total. Our priority is to provide flexible solutions that preserve the integrity of pharmaceutical products and enable our customers to deliver safe and effective treatments to patients while reducing time to market, total cost of ownership (i.e., logistics, drug product waste, storage and personnel costs) and supply chain risk. We achieve this by developing our products in close collaboration with our customers, leveraging our scientific research capabilities, technical expertise and engineering and manufacturing excellence to meet their quality requirements. Our solutions are highly integrated with the development, production and commercialization processes of our customers. In addition to manufacturing drug containment and delivery solutions, we provide a full set of services across all stages of drug development, from pre-clinical to clinical stage and commercialization. We also engineer machinery and equipment for the production of drug containment and delivery systems that can be integrated into both our customers’ and our own manufacturing processes. Our involvement at each stage of a drug’s life cycle, together with the breadth of our offering, enables us to serve as a one-stop-shop for our customers, which we believe represents a significant competitive advantage. We operate across the healthcare industry and serve some of its fastest growing market segments, including biologics, biosimilars, vaccines and molecular diagnostics. As a result of how closely integrated we are in the drug production and delivery supply chain, we are well-positioned to benefit from secular trends within our target industries, such as increases in demand resulting from pharmaceutical innovation, acceleration and expansion of vaccination programs, growth in biologics/biosimilars, self-administration of medicines, aging demographics and increasing quality standards and regulation. We estimate that our total addressable market, based on our current offering, exceeds $11 billion, in terms of revenue generated by all market participants in 2020, and consists of biopharmaceutical injectables and in-vitro diagnostic products. “.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. was founded in 1949 and has 4350 employees. The company is located at Via Molinella 17 35017 Piombino Dese – Padua Italy and can be reached via phone at +39 049 9318111 or on the web at https://www.stevanatogroup.com/en/.

