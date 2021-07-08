Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 78.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $9,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $7,143,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6,187.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

