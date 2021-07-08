Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

