Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ontrak Call Options (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 18,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 920% compared to the typical volume of 1,804 call options.

OTRK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.62. 450,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $346,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 353,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,278 in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

