StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.49

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and traded as high as $21.95. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 4,526 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.69.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

