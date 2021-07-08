Stride Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,054 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth $425,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth $13,664,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 49.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 325,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

