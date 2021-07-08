Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.38 million and $2,244.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00873215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044270 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

