Switcheo Reaches Market Cap of $26.65 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $26.65 million and $229,762.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00126039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00164909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,776.87 or 0.99943139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.55 or 0.00965213 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,541,502,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,739,705 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

