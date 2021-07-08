Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,761 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 222,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

