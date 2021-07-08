Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 0.7%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 586,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.