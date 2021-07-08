Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.58

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $90.56, with a volume of 6029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,786,392 shares of company stock worth $551,034,474. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 330,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

