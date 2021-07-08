Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 5,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,309,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.