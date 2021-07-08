TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TASK. William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TASK opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.