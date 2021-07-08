Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 42,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,510,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.76.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
