Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 42,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,510,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

