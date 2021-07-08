TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 201,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,373% from the previous session’s volume of 8,165 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TSPQ)

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.