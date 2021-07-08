TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,633 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

DELL opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

