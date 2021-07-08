TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 339,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Turquoise Hill Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TRQ stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

