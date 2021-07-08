TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $168.35 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

