TD Securities Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

CAS stock opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

