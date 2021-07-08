Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.03.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.77. 1,213,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,423. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion and a PE ratio of -59.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.52. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.