Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.03.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.77. 1,213,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,423. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion and a PE ratio of -59.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.52. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.