Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $126.51 and a 12 month high of $207.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.23.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.