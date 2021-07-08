Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 932.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tenneco by 43.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $4,164,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,968,039 shares of company stock worth $34,517,340. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

