Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $342,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $534.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

