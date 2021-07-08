Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 238.90 ($3.12). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 237.45 ($3.10), with a volume of 16,742,293 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a market cap of £18.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other Tesco news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 44,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Insiders purchased a total of 72,195 shares of company stock worth $16,667,462 over the last quarter.

Tesco Company Profile (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

