The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

