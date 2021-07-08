The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFY stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.