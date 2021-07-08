The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have gained pace in the past month owing to continued strong demand for its products due to the pandemic-related shift in trends. Also, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. The company provided a robust sales view for fiscal 2021 as it expects to gain from the persistence of strong demand for cleaning and disinfecting products globally, and aggressive investments in its global portfolio. However, it reported soft third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top line missed estimates and was flat year over year. Earnings were hurt by lower gross margins and increased advertising investments. Elevated advertising and sales promotion costs are likely to dent gross margin and the bottom line in fiscal 2021. High debt levels remain a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

NYSE CLX opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.96. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

