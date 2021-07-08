The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coca-Cola outpaced the industry in the past year, thanks to its robust earnings surprise trend that continued in first-quarter 2021. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Additionally, the top line beat estimates after reporting a miss in the prior-quarter. Also, revenues grew 5% year over year, while organic revenues were up 6%. The company’s top line benefited from better price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales. Gains from aggressive cost management aided margins. The company is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio and accelerating investments to expand digital presence. However, continued pressures in the away-from-home channel, which account for nearly half of its revenues, affected revenues. Also, gains in the global value share in NARTD beverages was offset by negative channel mix.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of KO opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

