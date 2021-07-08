The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Shares of TRU opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

