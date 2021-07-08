The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.
Shares of TRU opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67.
In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
