The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 600” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 417.95 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 439.53. The stock has a market cap of £85.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

