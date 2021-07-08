The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Shares of GBX opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.01, a PEG ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

