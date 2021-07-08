The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of The Home Depot worth $480,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.90. The company had a trading volume of 150,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.78. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.22 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

