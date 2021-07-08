The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.52

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 1019485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

